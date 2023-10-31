Rivers crisis: PDP govs thank Tinubu for intervention

The forum also offered its platform to Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resort to peaceful containment of other issues involved.Mohammed said, “The Forum deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the nation and reached the following conclusions:
“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crisis to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for quick and just containment of the issues involved.”
On pending cases before the courts, he said, “As a forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts. “On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crisis, and bring more succor to Nigerians.
“The PDP Governors congratulated the host, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his hospitality in hosting the meeting.”
