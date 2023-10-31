Rivers Crisis: PDP Govs Meet, Welcome Tinubu’s Intervention

“The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end,” the communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed added.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.”

Tuesday’s meeting came in the wake of the crisis in the oil-rich state where there was an attempt to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.A factional speaker has since emerged in the Rivers State House of Assembly and the leader of the House also, convening a meeting with Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike in a meeting with a delegation of South-South leaders in Abuja on the same day also assured that the PDP will resolve the matter amicably.Earlier, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party called for the parties to sheathe their sword and resolve the issue peacefully.

The PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba in a statement said the party has “commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed”.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our great Party in Rivers State to close ranks, unite, and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people,” he added.I’ll Fight For ‘One Chance’ Victim, Visit Culpable Abuja Hospital – Women Affairs Minister

