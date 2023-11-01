Rivers Crisis: King Ateke Tom warns against ethnic sentiment

The monarch in a statement issued on Wednesday insisted that no one should twist the issues and try to make political gains out of the development. He condemned the ongoing plot to destabilise the state by reading ethnic motives into the crisis, adding that the impasse would not benefit anybody.

“The current crisis must be resolved swiftly for the benefit of our state and its people. We should continue the path of development and peace established by the previous administration, which the current government is also following.

“I hope for a return to normalcy in our government and legislative processes, which will benefit our citizens and business community.“I appeal to all the people of Rivers State, including political actors, Royal fathers, and the youth, to come together and prioritise peace, unity, and dialogue. Our state’s future depends on our collective efforts.”

Describing the move as mutiny, Sara-Igbe said it was high time Fubara took control of the House of Assembly by sacking the Speaker and other lawmakers against his administration.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers Crisis: Ateke Tom warns against ethnic sentiments in dispute between Wike, FubaraEx-militant leader and Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Ateke Tom, has warned against inputting ethnic colouration in the dispute between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDPA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Saidu to Tinubu: Intervene in Rivers crisis nowArewa leader in the South Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ugly political development in Rivers state, pleading that the federal government should not dismiss it as a Rivers affair.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: – Edwin Clark tells Tinubu over Rivers Assembly crisisEdwin Clark has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently call FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to order over crisis in Rivers State.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers Assembly suspends four members amid crisisThe Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended four of its members. This followed the suspension of Edison Ehie, Leader of the House representing the Ahoada constituency, on Monday morning.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Assembly: We’ve launched investigation into crisis, says Police CommandThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Assembly: We've launched investigation into crisis, says Police Command

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕