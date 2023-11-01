Rivers Crisis: ‘It’s father and son problem,’ Fubara speaks on rift with Wike

Many people, including a former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, have accused Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Mr Wike, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of being responsible for the impeachment plot.that they fired teargas and water cannons because Governor Fubara was in the midst of “aggressive” people who were marching towards the Rivers House of Assembly Complex.

They stressed that they fired the teargas and water cannons to disperse the “riotous and uncontrollable protesters” and maintained that they did not deliberately attack the governor, or even attempt to hurt anyone during the incident.uploaded on Facebook by Channels TV, said there was nothing wrong for a “father and a son” to have problems, apparently referring to the rift between him and Mr Wike, who helped to install him as governor.

“For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on and what’s not going on. We are okay; there is no problem,” he said.“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything; whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue,” Mr governor added.

“Our party is looking into it. That is what I will say. Every politician has his own interest,” he added.“We discussed a very serious national issue that has security implications, and that is the problem emerging in Rivers State. The president, in his usual leadership position, intervened, and that shows there will be peace in that state,” Mr Mohammed said.

