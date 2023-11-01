Rivers crisis: Ex-presidential aspirant sues for peace

The House was set ablaze by suspected political thugs on Monday, following a threat by the lawmakers to commence impeachment proceedings against the Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, and Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.
”It is important to understand that keeping the temple of our democracy is a sacred oath we all took as political actors, irrespective of class. According to him, when the legislature comes under attack anywhere in the world, democracy is threatened.
According to him, this will enable the state to fix its economic policies to attract private capital development, in order to provide jobs for the youths who are currently struggling with massive unemployment.
According to Jack-Rich, the onus was now on all patriotic sons and daughters of the state to put on the garb of civility and deploy dialogue in order to resolve any differences.
