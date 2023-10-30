Rivers Crisis: Compromised police officers tried to kill me, says Fubara

The governor said he was shot at directly with the intention to assassinate him while on his way to assess the extent of damage done by the explosion that rocked the State House of Assembly complex.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers money to build will be destroyed for selfish reason just to please somebody. From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC operations was shooting at me”.Fubara commended Rivers youths for standing uo to protect the interest of Rivers saying he was not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by everyone of you here is with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.” headtopics.com

He said: “I don’t understand what the problem is the governor has been very loyal to the former governor of the State. The three arms of government should observed the doctrine of separation of power. Why should the legislative arm of the government without prompting initiate an impeachment process for a man that is barely seven months in office.

“The governor has done well within the period he is in power. He has carried out several projects. So, on what basis do you want to impeach the governor. On what basis are all these things taking place. headtopics.com

Breaking: Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers sign impeachment notice on FubaraThe crisis rocking the Rivers State government got messier on Monday as the state Assembly reportedly signed an impeachment notice on Governor Siminalaye Fubara. Read more ⮕

Rivers Crisis: Police fire teargas, water cannons at Governor FubaraMr Fubara and his security aides kept walking for some minutes amidst the chaos until they walked into a building where the governor ... Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Leader, Edison Ehie removed as Plot to Impeach Fubara thickensA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers House Leader loyal to Fubara suspended as impeachment plot thickensA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Chaos, teargas engulf Rivers assembly amid plot to impeach FubaraNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers Assembly amid threat to impeach Gov FubaraAn explosion hit the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night. DAILY POST gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm. The incident came amid rumours of alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Read more ⮕