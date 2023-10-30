Rivers Crisis: Compromised police officers tried to kill me, says Fubara

The governor said he was shot at directly with the intention to assassinate him while on his way to assess the extent of damage done by the explosion that rocked the State House of Assembly complex.
“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers money to build will be destroyed for selfish reason just to please somebody. From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC operations was shooting at me”.Fubara commended Rivers youths for standing uo to protect the interest of Rivers saying he was not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.
“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by everyone of you here is with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.” headtopics.com
He said: “I don’t understand what the problem is the governor has been very loyal to the former governor of the State. The three arms of government should observed the doctrine of separation of power. Why should the legislative arm of the government without prompting initiate an impeachment process for a man that is barely seven months in office.
“The governor has done well within the period he is in power. He has carried out several projects. So, on what basis do you want to impeach the governor. On what basis are all these things taking place. headtopics.com