Rivers Assembly confirms fourth batch of gov Fubara’s commissioners

The commissioner-designates are Gift Worlu, Austin Ben Chioma, Prince Isaac Umejuru, Joseph Johnson, and Victor Kii. During plenary, the Leader of the House, Edison Ehie and the Deputy Leader of the House, Dumle Moal, agreed that all the nominees were qualified and should be confirmed. All the nominees were confirmed following a unanimous decision of the House. The Clerk of the House was thereafter directed to forward their decision to the Governor.

Speaking to the nominees after the screening process on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, advised the commissioner-designates to put their personal interests aside and serve the state to the best of their abilities. He said, “Our people want so much and they truly deserve so much. “This is a time to put in our best so that people everywhere, even outside of Rivers State, can truly say we have a state that cares for her people.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Edo tribunal sacks PDP House of Assembly member, declares APC candidate winnerThe Nation Newspaper Edo tribunal sacks PDP House of Assembly member, declares APC candidate winner Read more ⮕

Aiyedatiwa Apologises To Akeredolu, Denies Link With Protests For His ResignationThe deputy governor detached himself from any protest and calls for the Governor to resign. Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Ondo deputy governor apologises to AkeredoluThe Ondo State House of Assembly had moved to impeach the deputy governor leading to various interest groups taking sides for... Read more ⮕

Reps defend constitution of 134 standing committees amid criticismsThe number of the House of Representatives' standing committees has surged from 89 in the Seventh House to 134 in the 10th House. Read more ⮕

Rivers IPAC chair, Osaro accuses PDP chairman Akawor of impersonating himThe Rivers State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Solsuema Osaro, has accused the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, of parading himself as the state chairman of IPAC, despite he and his executives being dissolved by the national body. Read more ⮕

Fubara inaugurates five new commissioners in RiversThe Nation Newspaper Fubara inaugurates five new commissioners in Rivers Read more ⮕