Rivers assembly begins impeachment process against Fubara

The Rivers house of assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the stateOn Monday, members of the state house of assembly signed the impeachment notice against the governor.

The assembly has ordered its clerk to serve the impeachment notice on the governor.

