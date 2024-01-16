Rivalry between terror groups decimates camp of notorious terrorist

An ongoing rivalry between terror groups has decimated the camp of a notorious terrorist, Dogo Gide, residents who live in terrains controlled by the terror groups, and a security official, have told PREMIUM TIMES. Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansaru terrorists and members of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) launched attacks against Mr Gide’s group, killing many of his gang members, although Mr Gide escaped.

The latest fighting between the groups occurred in early December, our sources said. Ansaru and ISWAP terror groups mainly target security and government officials although thousands of civilians have also been killed in terror activities linked to both groups. However, residents of rural communities in northern Nigeria affected by terror activities told PREMIUM TIMES that both groups also frown at the raids of villages by other terror groups such as that of Mr Gid





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Exchange Group announces new GMD/CEO designateThe Board of Directors has appointed Mr Temi Popoola as the GMD/CEO designate of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, effective from January 1, 2024. Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from the same date.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

NGX Group Names Temi Popoola As GMD/CEO Designate, Chiemeka As Acting CEO Of NGXAhead of the retirement of Mr Oscar Onyema as the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, the Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mr Temi

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria draws 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 openerThe Super Eagles of Nigeria started their AFCON 2023 campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their group A match.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

APC Contends Aregbesola's Factional LaunchThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken legal action against the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the launch of a factional political group within the party.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with Plateau AttackThe police have arrested three suspected members of a gunrunning syndicate in connection with the December 24 attack on communities in Plateau. Over 100 people were killed in the Christmas Eve attack. President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to find the suspects. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »