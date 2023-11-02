Rising cost of fish sparks protest in Sagamu

The protesters called for an enhancement of social welfare interventions, emphasising that government must do more to address the increasing poverty levels in the country. According to viral videos circulating on social media, the protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts in alleviating poverty and controlling the surge in the prices of essential commodities.

A source, within the Awolowo market in Sagamu, revealed that the protest was organized by fish traders from various markets in Sagamu, who were particularly concerned about the skyrocketing prices of fish.

One of the protesters, a market woman, passionately conveyed the frustration of many, saying, "The hike in prices of food stuffs is too much. What is happening? "Is that not too much? We are not doing this for ourselves; it is not as if we cannot buy it, we are protesting so that the prices can be reduced.

Deji Soyemi, who is a cold room business operator, also expressed concern about the increase in fish prices, pointing out that "for instance a carton that sold for N10,000 might now cost N15,000 in just two days."

