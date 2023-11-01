Rising cost of fish sparks protest in Sagamu

The demonstrators, who marched through Makun road, to the palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, armed with placards and chant solidarity songs, demanding an immediate action to alleviate the economic hardships facing the people.

The protesters called for an enhancement of social welfare interventions, emphasizing that government must do more to address the increasing poverty levels in the country. According to viral videos circulating on social media, the protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts in alleviating poverty and controlling the surge in prices of essential commodities.

A source within the Awolowo market in Sagamu, revealed that the protest was organized by fish traders from various markets in Sagamu, who were particularly concerned about the skyrocketing prices of fish.

They also highlighted the substantial increases in food and commodity prices, which seemed to be disproportionately affecting Sagamu residents. One of the protesters, a market woman, passionately conveyed the frustration of many, saying, “The way they are adding everything to something is too much… What is happening? “Is that not too much? We are not doing this for ourselves; it is not as if we cannot buy it, we are protesting so that the prices can be reduced.

Deji Soyemi, who is a cold room business operator also expressed concern about the increase in fish prices, pointing out that “ for instance a carton that sold for 10,000 naira might now cost 15,000 in just two days.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: MTN appeals $47.8m Nigerian tax judgmentThe Nation Newspaper MTN appeals $47.8m Nigerian tax judgment

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Nigerian security agencies urged to take action against Gumi after Sheikh’s outburst on Wike, TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕