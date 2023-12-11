Rinsola Abiola urges young entrepreneurs to embrace ethical leadership and social responsibility

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, has urged young entrepreneurs to embrace ethical leadership and social responsibility, and commit to continuous learning to build enduring enterprises that inspire positive change. This, she said, in a keynote address she delivered at the 2023 Junior Chamber International (JCI) Unity Convention in Abuja last weekend.

Commending JCI for uniting young leaders dedicated to collective growth and advancement, Ms. Abiola emphasised the importance of collective responsibility, especially in a youth-dominated country like Nigeria. “Encouraging young people to take responsibility and act is an important obligation without which we cannot achieve our national goals. “In Nigeria today, young people have emerged as catalysts for change, introducing innovations and establishing enterprises, both small and large, to address societal challenges.“These ventures hold the promise of transforming the way we live and work, offering solutions that shape a better future,” she state





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria denies representing billionaire businessman in UK courtEmeka Ozoani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has denied allegations that he represented billionaire businessman Benedict Peters in a UK court case involving former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Ozoani stated that the report was inaccurate and false, clarifying that he did not act for Peters or attend the court on his behalf.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Supreme Court Holds Special Session to Usher in New Legal YearNigeria's Supreme Court held a special session to reflect on the performance of the judiciary and administer the oath on new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The session also highlighted the dysfunctions in the judicial system.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Oba of Benin's claim on Lagos founders sparks controversyOba Sulaimon Bamgbade insists that the Awori people were the first settlers in Lagos, while Abiola Dosunmu believes that the ownership dispute will soon be resolved.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NCRIB Lagos Area Committee Holds Quiz Competition to Raise Insurance Awareness Among Secondary School StudentsThe maiden edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Lagos Area Committee(LAC) quiz competition was meant to raise insurance awareness among secondary school students in Lagos and Nigeria in general. The competition saw Aje Senior Comprehensive High School, Sabo, Yaba, emerged the winner of the contest among nine participating public senior secondary schools offering insurance in Lagos State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Former Nigerian presidential candidate's hotel turned into drug denMayas Hotel, once owned by Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, has been converted into a drug den where hard drugs are openly traded and consumed. Despite its proximity to police stations, the drug business goes unhindered in the area.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Chief Justice of Nigeria calls for amendment of laws to reduce burden on Supreme CourtChief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on the National Assembly to amend laws and allow termination of most appeals at intermediary courts, to reduce burden on the Supreme Court. According to the CJN, from September last year to July this year, the Supreme Court received 1,271 cases, consisting of motions and appeals. Out of these, he said: “We heard 388 political appeals, 215 criminal appeals, and 464 civil appeals.” Ariwoola said during the period under review, the Supreme Court delivered 251 judgments. Out of these, 125 were political appeals, 81 were civil appeals, and 45 were criminal appeals. The CJN made the disclosure at a special session of the court to mark the beginning of the 2023/2024 new legal year and conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in Abuja

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »