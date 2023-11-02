Rights groups threaten mass action over arrest of NLC President Ajaero, decry political crisis in Rivers state

The group warned that the authorities risk a total shutdown of Abuja and Nigeria as the Nigerian people are being pushed into resorting towards mass action. Condemning in the strongest terms the political crisis in Rivers State, the group called on Wike to desist from foisting any further rascality in Rivers State and stop his desperate machination to impeach Governor Fubara, who only assumed office in May this year.

“The United Action Front of Civil Society therefore demand that the security agents under the control of the federal government must resist to be used as tools by Mr. Wike to settle scores in Rivers State.”

It added: “We wish to reaffirm that except political opposition becomes formidable, engaging and active in any country, popular governance will shrink and die, especially as the FBI begins to release the Files of the President today in far away United States of America.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba on Thursday. The bridge is bound to improve traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba Axis into other parts of the state.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja urged members of his cabinet to work assiduously towards achieving the mandate of their ministries or be ready to leave the government. Tinubu stated this in his address at 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top government functionaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

