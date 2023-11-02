Rift with Wike over soon, says Fubara

Fubara said: “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem.“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem. But I don’t think there is anything. Whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”
Wike blamed the Peter Obi’s supporters in the Labour Party (LP) and the Atiku Abubakar camp in the PDP for linking the Rivers crisis to a fight over money. “It does not matter whether you go and bring thugs, or you say you are Ijaw. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup. Impeachment is provided for in the constitution.
“I have made it clear to everybody that I am not here for any party. I am here for the interest of Nigeria and for the unity of the country. I am still a PDP member and I have never hidden my decision”The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said the visit to the minister was a routine courtesy call.Mohammed said a combination of Wike’s leadership maturity and President Tinubu’s intervention helped in resolving the Rivers crisis.
“We know the person of Wike, his contribution to politics and national development. We know his relationships and his achievements in politics. So, we are not surprised that this matter is coming to an end.Fubaran has secured an order from the Rivers State High Court, Isiokpo Judicial Division, halting moves by the House of Assembly to impeach him.
