Rice farmers celebrate bumper harvest after adopting climate-smart technologies

Four months after adopting new farming technology, farmers across communities in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, gathered in the Assakio community to celebrate their harvest.
She explained that the farmers were trained in May this year and that the soil amendment technologies serve more-or-less as organic manure to the soil which helps improve the structure and other soil properties required for crop production.
For the preparation of Bokashi, she listed the materials required to include rice husk, fermented dairy products, fruit waste, and yeast.These, she said, are mixed, and allowed to decompose in an airtight container, hence helping to improve soil condition for farming and curb usage of inorganic fertilisers. headtopics.com
“Farmers used bokashi with biochar by mixing and incorporating it on the farmland during land preparation,” Ms Aliyu said. To address this challenge, Mr Fagge said farmers were exposed to several Regenerative Agricultural practices such as intercropping of leguminous crops (Cowpea) together with cereals (rice, sorghum, millet, maize) in the different farming systems.The excited farmers were eager to share their experiences from the implementation of the new farming practices they were exposed to in the early stages of this year’s planting season.
Most of the farmers who shared their experiences with this medium said they were trained on better agronomic practices such as fertiliser application, proper seed planting methods ( transplanting), and decarbonisation of their rice fields. headtopics.com