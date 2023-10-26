Rice farmers celebrate bumper harvest after adopting climate-smart technologies

Four months after adopting new farming technology, farmers across communities in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, gathered in the Assakio community to celebrate their harvest.

She explained that the farmers were trained in May this year and that the soil amendment technologies serve more-or-less as organic manure to the soil which helps improve the structure and other soil properties required for crop production.

For the preparation of Bokashi, she listed the materials required to include rice husk, fermented dairy products, fruit waste, and yeast.These, she said, are mixed, and allowed to decompose in an airtight container, hence helping to improve soil condition for farming and curb usage of inorganic fertilisers. headtopics.com

“Farmers used bokashi with biochar by mixing and incorporating it on the farmland during land preparation,” Ms Aliyu said. To address this challenge, Mr Fagge said farmers were exposed to several Regenerative Agricultural practices such as intercropping of leguminous crops (Cowpea) together with cereals (rice, sorghum, millet, maize) in the different farming systems.The excited farmers were eager to share their experiences from the implementation of the new farming practices they were exposed to in the early stages of this year’s planting season.

Most of the farmers who shared their experiences with this medium said they were trained on better agronomic practices such as fertiliser application, proper seed planting methods ( transplanting), and decarbonisation of their rice fields. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

RETURN OF PYRAMIDS: How a controversial policy helped Nigeria become Africa's largest rice producerNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Delta govt distributes 696 bags of rice as palliatives“We have a template where we categorise those who should benefit.” Read more ⮕

EPL: He has so much quality – Petit backs Arsenal star to become club’s next captainArsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit has backed Declan Rice to become the club's future captain. Petit insisted that Rice has so much quality, adding that the England midfielder is playing like a leader. Rice has been impressive for the Gunners since he joined the Premier League giants from West Ham United in the summer. Read more ⮕

PHOTO STORY: Amidst extreme climatic events, rice farmers commence paddy harvestingRice and maize are major staple foods (grains) widely consumed across many households in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

FG’s Food Security empowers rice farmers in Ogun, EbonyiTHE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security recently trained and empowered 100 Rice farmers in the rice-producing states of Ebonyi and Ogun. Read more ⮕

EPL: He’s a massive plus for them – Wright-Phillips names player to help Arsenal’s title challengeFormer Manchester City ace, Shaun Wright-Phillips, has identified Declan Rice as the player to help the Gunners in their Premier League title race this season. Wright-Phillips believes Rice will play a major role in Arsenal's title charge this term, adding that the England midfielder is a massive signing for Mikel Arteta's side. Read more ⮕