‘Revisit appointment of Auditor-General’

Chira’s confirmation was put on hold by the Senate following petitions alleging as the most junior director of the office, he lacked the basic experience to head such a sensitive position.
The petition was copied to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and head of Civil Service Commission.
The group urged President Tinubu to reconsider the appointment because it does not align with Civil Service rule. The petition reads: "The Senate last week put on hold confirmation of Mr. Shaaka Chira as substantive Auditor-General of the Federation.
"It is instructive for the Federal Government to take into cognisance the debilitating effect this appointment may have on the civil service and the morale of officers of the service. "The latest appointment of President Bola Tinubu strikes at the core of the Civil Service in that it has the potential to dampen morale of civil servants who may feel hard work no longer matters if one has "long legs" in the government.
"The National Assembly must stand on the side of the people by ensuring the President does right in the interest of our national cohesion.'' "The Civil Service Rule must also be abided with as a sustainable growth path for all civil servants, ethnicity, godfatherism and favouritism have no place in civil service and therefore, must never, become part of our civil service.