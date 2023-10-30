‘Revisit appointment of Auditor-General’

Chira’s confirmation was put on hold by the Senate following petitions alleging as the most junior director of the office, he lacked the basic experience to head such a sensitive position.

The petition was copied to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and head of Civil Service Commission.

The group urged President Tinubu to reconsider the appointment because it does not align with Civil Service rule. The petition reads: “The Senate last week put on hold confirmation of Mr. Shaaka Chira as substantive Auditor-General of the Federation. headtopics.com

“It is instructive for the Federal Government to take into cognisance the debilitating effect this appointment may have on the civil service and the morale of officers of the service. “The latest appointment of President Bola Tinubu strikes at the core of the Civil Service in that it has the potential to dampen morale of civil servants who may feel hard work no longer matters if one has “long legs” in the government.

“The National Assembly must stand on the side of the people by ensuring the President does right in the interest of our national cohesion.’’ “The Civil Service Rule must also be abided with as a sustainable growth path for all civil servants, ethnicity, godfatherism and favouritism have no place in civil service and therefore, must never, become part of our civil service. headtopics.com

Emefiele Resisted Pressure to Pay P&ID $11 Billion – Ex-Attorney GeneralA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Gowon, Jonathan, Danjuma Call For Religious HarmonyFormer Nigerian leaders, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Dr Goodluck Jonathan and former minister of defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, have called for Read more ⮕

I accidentally joined the Police but never regretted it — AIG Akem-HorsfallPull Out parade, signifying the end of her career as a senior Police officer For Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Susan Akem-Horsfall Read more ⮕

Akpabio elected into global executive committee of IPUMr Akpabio, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola, broke a 59-year-old... Read more ⮕

NNPP crisis: South East exco ratify Kwankwaso’s expulsion, endorse Aniebonam as founderLeaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the South East zone have affirmed the expulsion of the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Read more ⮕

Change How Staff Are Treated In VON –Workers Tell New DGJournalists working at the Voice of Nigeria (VON) want a change in the way workers are treated in the organisation which recently got a new director general, Read more ⮕