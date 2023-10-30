Revealed: How Bello Matawalle Released Billions To Furnish 14 Uncompleted Governor's Lodges

one billion Naira for fencing, landscaping, and furnishing of Governor’s lodges in 14 Local Government Areas even before the project began.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the documents released were evidence from an already opened can of worms exposing a series of violations of public service rules by the previous government of Matawalle.

The statement read in part: “It is against the public service rules to make full payment for a project that has not yet commenced; there are processes and guidelines which were intentionally not adhered to. We must hold accountable those who award and pay for suspicious contracts and recover what rightfully belongs to the people of Zamfara. headtopics.com

“The released documents reveal how Bello Matawalle authorised the payment of ₦1,966,035,160.00 to BES BELMON Nigeria Limited on the 27th of December 2021 for the fencing, landscaping, furnishing, and external electrification of the Governor’s Lodge, which is still under construction across the 14 Local Governments Areas.

“The past administration of Bello Matawalle on the 30th of April 2020 has made a total payment of ₦ 324,410,211.00 to SWAT AGA Construction Limited for the construction of the Governor’s lodge in Kauran Namoda. The payment was disbursed from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and a payment voucher carrying the date and details has been released. headtopics.com

“It is disheartening to uncover how the same BES BELMON Nig. Limited that was paid 100% for furnishing a yet-to-be-constructed 14 lodges received ₦323,492,050. 00 on the 30th of April 2020 to construct a Governor’s Lodge in Bakura Local Government Area; also, another full payment of ₦323,492,050.00 on the same 30th of April 2020 to build a Governor’s lodge in Maradun Local Government Area.

