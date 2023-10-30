REVEALED: How Bello Matawalle released billions to furnish 14 uncompleted governor’s lodges — Zamfara govt

Zamfara State Government has produced documents showing how former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, approved 100% payment of over one billion Naira for fencing, landscaping, and furnishing of Governor’s lodges in 14 Local Government Areas even before the project began.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the documents released were evidence from an already opened can of worms exposing a series of violations of public service rules by the previous government of Matawalle.

"It is against the public service rules to make full payment for a project that has not yet commenced; there are processes and guidelines which were intentionally not adhered to. We must hold accountable those who award and pay for suspicious contracts and recover what rightfully belongs to the people of Zamfara.

“It is important to note that the amount of funds allocated and disbursed for the construction of each lodge varied, and different contractors were assigned to execute the projects. However, it is ironic that some contractors received full payment before the project even began, while the majority received over 90% payment.

"Contractors were paid 100% upfront in Kauran Namoda, Zurmi, Bakura, Maradun, Bukkuyum, Bungudu, and Gummi before the projects started. "Furthermore, we present more vouchers exposing total payments of another ₦324,410,211.00 on the 30th of April 2020 to SWAT AGA for constructing a Governor's lodge in Zurmi Local Government Area.

“The public should take note of BES BELMON Nig. Limited and its apparent connivance in violation of established public service rules. Bello Matawalle approved another payment of ₦323,492,050.00 on the 30th of April 2020 to BES BELMON to construct the Governor’s Lodge in Bukkuyum Local Government Area. The intriguing question is, who owns this firm?

