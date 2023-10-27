‘Revalidation of people's mandate' — Hyacinth Alia congratulates Tinubu on s’court verdict

Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, over the supreme court verdict which upheld their electoral victory.
In a statement on Thursday, Alia said the supreme court judgement was “sound and succinct”, adding that the ruling showed the will of the people was not thwarted.the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and reaffirmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.
The governor said, “the judgement is a revalidation of the sacred mandate freely given to the president and his bice, during the February 25th, 2023 presidential polls”.“The highest court in the land, the supreme court of Nigeria has demonstrated sound legal and jurisprudential reasoning without any doubt that it is the last hope of the common man, as it has ensured the will of the people of the country is not thwarted and power usurped through the back door,” Alia said. headtopics.com
The governor described the verdict as a victory for democracy and the majority of the Nigerian masses who voted the president into office. He urged Nigerians and the people of Benue to continue to have confidence in the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).He assured Nigerians that Tinubu would now focus on delivering the plans of his renewed hope agenda having finally escaped all distractions posed by the court proceedings.
