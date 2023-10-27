‘Revalidation of people's mandate' — Hyacinth Alia congratulates Tinubu on s’court verdict

Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, over the supreme court verdict which upheld their electoral victory.

In a statement on Thursday, Alia said the supreme court judgement was “sound and succinct”, adding that the ruling showed the will of the people was not thwarted.the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and reaffirmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The governor said, “the judgement is a revalidation of the sacred mandate freely given to the president and his bice, during the February 25th, 2023 presidential polls”.“The highest court in the land, the supreme court of Nigeria has demonstrated sound legal and jurisprudential reasoning without any doubt that it is the last hope of the common man, as it has ensured the will of the people of the country is not thwarted and power usurped through the back door,” Alia said. headtopics.com

The governor described the verdict as a victory for democracy and the majority of the Nigerian masses who voted the president into office. He urged Nigerians and the people of Benue to continue to have confidence in the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).He assured Nigerians that Tinubu would now focus on delivering the plans of his renewed hope agenda having finally escaped all distractions posed by the court proceedings.

Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Read more:

thecableng »

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

Kalu: Onyejeocha Ungrateful For Ministerial Position, Sack Her Now, Abia Youths Urge TinubuAbia Youths Coalition Movement has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Read more ⮕

Tinubu calls for synergy within housing agenciesThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu calls for synergy within housing agencies Read more ⮕

Tinubu approves N18bn assurance policy for fallen heroes’ familiesPresident Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Read more ⮕

Tinubu Appoints 9 INEC Resident Electoral CommissionersPresident Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INECThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INEC Read more ⮕