Respect for electoral, judicial verdicts ‘ll strengthen democracy

Yusuf spoke in Abuja, on Wednesday. He spoke against the backdrop of his loss at the Court of Appeal where he had gone to challenge the victory of Senator Sunday Karimi. The former member of the House of Representatives (representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency) explained that beyond the campaigns on the political turf and contests in the law courts, all members of Nigeria’s political class should not see politics as a ‘do-or-die’ affair.”

Yusuf said, “Needless and prolonged frictions hinder development and scuttle prospects of unity and growth; Monday’s decision by the Federal Court of appeals upholding the election of Senator Sunday Karimi is the end of our tussle over the Kogi West Senatorial seat.Yusuf further said, “I believe very much in God’s divine will for every one of his creations and as many readily attest, I am a man of peace with firm faith in the rule of the law.

“I deeply appreciate the massive outpouring of love and populist support from good people across Kogi state and various parts of Nigeria who enthusiastically supported our electoral battle. “My constituents’ high regard for our quality representation in Abuja as well as the series of populist constituency projects that we undertook was inspiring.

“After the electoral and judicial battle, whatever final pronouncement from the court must be adhered to and I call on all my supporters to give Senator Karimi all the support needed to give further hope to our people and make our constituency a better place.”

