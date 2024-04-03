Residents of Okuama in Delta State yet to have access to their homes as military conducts search

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has explained why residents of Okuama in Delta State are yet to have access to their homes days after the military took over the community. Musa said they are currently conducting a cordon and search in the community. DAILY POST recalls that suspected residents of the Okuama community had on March 14 ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

Military authorities said the troops were attacked while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State. Eight suspects have since been declared wanted in connection with the dastard act by the Defence Headquarter

