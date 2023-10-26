Residents of late Senate President’s community raise alarm over collapse of access bridge

The ancient bridge caved in over five years ago but the recent rains have finally washed it away. The residents, who are mostly farmers, have raised the alarm, saying that their rich agricultural yields have continued to rot away every year due to lack of access roads. A farmer and community leader, Cyril Ernest, lamented that the collapse of the bridge has affected his source of livelihood.

He called on government to intervene by reconstructing the collapsed bridge which, he said, links eight communities in Obanliku LGA as well as Kakwu, Bayapri and Beebo communities in Eastern Boki in Boki LGA. According to him, the communities cut off by this broken bridge are richly endowed with good food crops and abundant natural resources that can boost food sufficiency and economic development within Obanliku LGA and the state.

