Residents of Ibadan complain about persistent cash scarcity

Some residents of Ibadan have decried the persistent cash scarcity, even as banks and Point of Sales (PoS) operators are trading blames over the situation. Describing their experiences in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday, the residents said not so much had changed from what the situation was the last yuletide. Some banks in Ibadan still have limits on the amount of cash customers can withdraw from ATMs, even long after the festive season.

An entrepreneur, Mr John Alamu, noted that customers could only withdraw a maximum of N10,000 at some ATM points while many ATMs were empty





