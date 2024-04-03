Resident Doctors in Ondo State Commence 14-Day Warning Strike

Resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) in Ondo State have commenced a 14-day warning strike. The doctors, under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), cited among other reasons for embarking on the strike the non-payment of seven months’ salaries to their new members.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the President of the association, John Matthew, disclosed that part of the reasons for the warning strike include: Non-payment of palliative to House Officers since February; failure to disburse the February Hazard Allowance despite assurances from the state government to settle two months, and shortage of staff resulting from the resignation of doctors from the hospital. He revealed that there were only 26 resident doctors in the hospital, as against 150 a few months ag

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ondo resident doctors begin 14-day warning strike over non-payment of salaryMembers of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, UNIMEDTH, in Ondo State, on Tuesday, commenced a 14-day warning strike. Among other grievances, the striking doctors cited the non-payment of seven months' salaries to their new members.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

“Ondo is an APC state, and will continue to remain an APC state”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Alleged assault: UCH Resident doctors suspend strike, suspects arrestedMembers of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, on Saturday suspended the strike they began on Wednesday. DAILY POST reported that the association had embarked on a three-day warning strike following the assault of a colleague by a patient’s relation on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Why we embarked on three-day warning strike – UCH resident doctorsThe doctors demanded that the security architecture of the UCH be improved to guarantee the safety of its members...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says KekemekeThe Nation Newspaper Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says Kekemeke

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ondo doctors down tools over non-payment of salary, dearth of personnelResident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo State, have embarked on a 14-day warning strike.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »