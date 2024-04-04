Rescuers Work to Reach Trapped People After Taiwan's Biggest Earthquake

Taiwan rescuers worked Thursday to reach scores of people trapped in highway tunnels as engineers began a massive clear-up operation a day after the island's biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in Wednesday's magnitude-7 earthquake. The earthquake also caused significant damage to buildings in Hualien. Tsunami warnings were issued for Taiwan, southern Japan, and the Philippines.

