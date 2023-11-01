Rescued female students of FUG Gusau receive support from FG — Commissioner

The Zamfara Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Alhaji Salisu Musa has announced this in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Malam Bashir Kabir in Gusau on Tuesday. He said the assistance was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.“On behalf of Zamfara Government, We appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students,” he said.

He expressed the commitment of the state government towards collaborating with the Federal Government in salvaging the plight of victims of humanitarian crisis in the state. The Commissioner appreciated the management of the university and parents of the victims for their patience, understanding , support and cooperation during the sad moment .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had paid a one -day working visit to the state during which he comiserated with the university and the victims.

