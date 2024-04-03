Rescue of 137 Kidnapped Students in Kaduna

There is no doubt that the news of the rescue of 137 kidnapped students of I.E.A primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State was cheering, mainly because too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians have been killed or are currently under the criminal custody of terrorists across the country. President Tinubu on a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in Abuja.

Photo: Nosa Asemota. There is no doubt that the news of the rescue of 137 kidnapped students of I.E.A primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State was cheering, mainly because too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians have been killed or are currently under the criminal custody of terrorists across the country. The Kaduna abduction was simply one too man

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: 137 kidnapped Kaduna school children freedOne of President Bola Tinubu's spokespersons, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, in a Facebook post on Sunday said the children were successfully rescued.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

137 kidnapped Kaduna students freedThe students kidnapped from their schools in Kuriga, Kaduna state, have been released by their abductors, governor said

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Number of Kuriga schoolchildren kidnapped 137 — Kaduna Gov clarifiesGovernor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said only 137 and not 287 schoolchildren were abducted in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Sani clarified while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kaduna Gov Sani says, 137, not 287 school children were kidnapped at KurigaThe Nation Newspaper Kaduna Gov Sani says, 137, not 287 school children were kidnapped at Kuriga

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Photos: How military rescued 137 kidnapped Kuriga schoolchildren in ZamfaraDefence headquarters on Sunday gave details how it rescued in Zamfara State 137 of the 287 primary school pupils Kuriga...

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

BREAKING: We rescued 137 kidnapped Kuriga schoolchildren in ZamfaraThe Defence headquarters has disclosed that the students from Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were rescued in Zamfara State. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed that 137 hostages were rescued. He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »