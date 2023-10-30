Rescue Nigeria From Grim Realities, Olawepo-Hashim Tasks Tinubu

“rescuing Nigerians from the daily grim realities they face, with more seriousness” now that the legal encumbrances are over.
Both Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had urged the Apex court to dismiss and set aside the September 6 Judgment of PEPT, which affirmed the victory of President Tinubu. Olawepo-Hashim said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the one with the democratic mandate, has more work to do with the economy, hit by its worse inflation in over twenty years, and the Nation’s currency devalued at 80% in four months of his administration at the unofficial market.”
He also extended his commendation to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and PDP Presidential Candidate, as well as Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, respectively at the 2023 Presidential election. headtopics.com
“Both the winner and those whose petitions did not succeed at the courts must now commit themselves as leaders to the important tasks of uniting the country, securing the nation and rescuing the economy, and improving the welfare of her people.
According to him, “some people in their opinion after the election had dismissed the suggestion, arguing instead that what is needed is a government of “national competence”. The country is now impatiently waiting to see the “competence” as the people’s welfare take the turn for the worse.” headtopics.com