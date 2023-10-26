Reps to probe parties in $11b P&ID contract

It, therefore, mandated the joint Committees on Justice and Financial Crimes to review conduct of all affected services providers and report back within four weeks

In moving the motion, the sponsor expressed delight at the “judgment of the Business and Property Court in London on Monday, October 23, 2023, which halted the enforcement of the $11 billion arbitration award in favour of P&ID against Nigeria in a case marked CL-2019-000752.”

It observed: “While delivering the judgment, Justice Robert Knowles held that – ‘in the circumstances and for the reasons I have sought to describe and explain – Nigeria succeeds in its challenge under Section 68’ – I have not accepted all of Nigeria’s allegations, but the awards were obtained by fraud and the awards were and the way in which they were procured was contrary to public policy. headtopics.com

The House recalled that Nigeria has been involved in a fight with P&ID since the company accused the Nigerian government of botching a deal by failing to provide gas to them leading to the ugly situation, where the country suffered a $6.6 billion judgment debt in 2017 when the arbitration tribunal ordered the country to pay the firm with interest, to start counting from March 2013.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

