The Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing by Presidential approval, converted the N119 billion judgment debt against the Federal Government into an N39 billion loan, which was granted to Ziglaks Company to supply metres.

The House’s resolution to carry out the probe followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) at plenary on Thursday. Moving the motion on behalf of the Finance Committee Chairman, leading the investigation, Hon. Makki Yalleman (APC, Jigawa) said the loan was for a term of about seven years, and Ziglaks was to repay the entire N39 billion, which will lapse in 2025.

“Disturbed that the World Bank is currently supporting Nigeria with a loan to supply 1.2 million metres, which is expected to kick-start the programme the Federal Government wants to use to reduce the metering gap. headtopics.com

“Worried that despite the huge sums of money provided to close the metering gap, Nigerians are still complaining about lack of metres and receiving crazy estimated bills from the DISCOs.gap, thus, making millions of consumers receive estimated billing despite a potentially pending contract agreement, Makki stated.

He regretted that the new Electricity Act, 2023 which is aimed at protecting Nigeria’s interests by ensuring accurate charges for electricity, may be undermined if the N39 billion contract for Ziglaks Company and CBN funds are not investigated. headtopics.com

Adopting the motion, the House mandated relevant committees to investigate and determine the performance of the loan and the utilisation of funds disbursed by the CBN for metering purposes.

