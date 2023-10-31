Reps To Probe British Agency, Others For Disregarding Court Verdicts Exonerating Aiteo Boss

The British agencies and official reportedly disregarded the Nigeria’s Court rulings and have been allegedly trying to undermine court judgements, which have vindicated African businessman Benedict Peters and quashed all allegations against him with over 10 High Court Judgements clearing him of all wrongdoings including in cases that the British authorities were parties to in Nigeria for which they are at appeal in just one but still carrying out actions to allegedly defame, detract and...

Laying the petition on behalf of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) before the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Mustapha, representing Kubau/Ikara Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said the group sought that a thorough legislative investigation to be conducted into the continued undermining and defaming of the name of the Nigerian businessman and ensure that the British Government ends the undermining of Nigeria Judicial Sovereignty and judgements of competent Courts in Nigeria.

The group also prayed that the investigation should lead to a stoppage in the abuse of judicial sovereignty which can be seen in the disdain with which judgements from Nigerian courts were treated especially the over 10 High Court Judgements which have cleared Benedict Peters of any criminal wrongdoings, quashed a witness statement and investigative reprots from NCA, CPS, Stacey Boniface, including the issues being reintroduced by one Sara Melo, who knows very well that all the issues for which...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Tinubu writes Reps, sends 2023 supplementary budget, MEET/FSP for considerationThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu writes Reps, sends 2023 supplementary budget, MEET/FSP for consideration

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu’s 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in RepsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in Reps

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transferThe Nation Newspaper Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transfer

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: We are committed to a productive aviation industry, Reps committee pledgesThe Nation Newspaper We are committed to a productive aviation industry, Reps committee pledges

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps seek justice for female corps member killed in KadunaThe Nation Newspaper Reps seek justice for female corps member killed in Kaduna

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers crisis: CSO petitions House of Reps, seeks Wike’s sack as ministerA civil society organization, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CSJET, has petitioned the House of Representatives, seeking the probe and removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory over his alleged involvement in the plot to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕