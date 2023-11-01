HEAD TOPICS

Reps to investigate N200bn expenditure on postponed 2023 census

DailyPostNGR1 min.

The House of Representatives says it will investigate the N200 billion expended on the postponed 2023 census by the National Population Commission (NPC). The resolution to investigate the NPC’s expenditure was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Rep. Dominic Okafor (APGA- Anambra) and Rep.

News Source

DAILYPOSTNGR

“The financial investment in 2023 population census planning would have improved economic planning and distribution of palliatives in the country. “If the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information,” he said.

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.