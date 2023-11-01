HEAD TOPICS

Reps To Investigate Money Spent On Postponed 2023 Census

The House of Representatives is to investigate the money expended on the postponed 2023 population and housing census by the National Population Commission.

Buhari had given the approval for the postponement after a meeting with some members of the then Federal Executive Council; the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra; and his team.

