Reps task NMA, police on ‘treat gun shot wound victims’ directives

The House of Representatives has described as timely and commendable the directive by the Inspector General of Police that hospitals in the country should attend to victims of gun shot wound without first demanding police report.to flower through of this directive to ensure that persons with gun shot wound are promptly attended to in compliance with estant laws.

The statement read: “the House of Representatives welcomes the recent publicised signal from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police to various formations and commands of the Nigeria Police Force, on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017.

“Worthy of note in the memo signed by the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer, CSP Olatunji Disu, is the directive to the various police formations and commands to “make the law a subject of lecture” in order to cure the ignorance in many hospitals about the position of the law, which unfortunately has led to the loss of many lives. headtopics.com

“To be clear, the House maintains that the professional calling of physicians, nurses, and emergency care personnel, as well as dictates of extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, prescribes that every Nigerian brought to any hospital deserves the duty of care, stabilisation, and dignity, regardless of the condition they are brought in, or the apparent cause of the distress or trauma.

“The IG’s action offers relief that value is placed on the life of every citizen, and restores confidence in our hospitals.

