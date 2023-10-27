Reps summon Naira Marley, Mohbad’s manager over late singer’s death

The House, through its Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance, also invited Jiggy Adeoye, Mohbad’s manager. The invitation to Mohbad’s manager is to enable the lawmakers to have an interactive session scheduled for October 3. This comes as a bold step towards securing proper compensation and royalties for the late music sensation. Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12.

Benson urged a review of the laws pertaining to the entertainment industry and copyright, expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that artists were often compelled to sign. During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26, the lawmakers had expressed their commitment to ensuring proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad’s musical works. The lawmakers also pledged to monitor the ongoing investigation into his death and the royalties accruing to him.

