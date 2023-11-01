Reps summon minister over N1tr conditional cash transfer scheme

Moving the motion, Adebayo regretted that there had been a lot of unsatisfactory feedback regarding handling of the programme by some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). He said: “Cognisant that the National Assembly members, being closer to the people and meant to represent the interest and concerns of their constituents at the national level, deserved to be fully briefed and carried along in the implementation process.”
Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.
Calm came the way of Rivers States yesterday as President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis and faceoff between the embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has sought review of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2023, stating that the technical aspect of the electricity supply industry was not properly articulated in the new law.The National Assembly, yesterday, received a correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, which contained the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) .
Nigeria Headlines
