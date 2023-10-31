Reps seek justice for slain NYSC member, Chalya Silas

“Delaying justice in this case would be equivalent to denying justice to the victims’ families and loved ones, as well as the entire nation,” she said. Lar said that if nothing is done to stop the continuous attacks, rape and murder of young girls and women, it would render the country unsafe to live. The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased and tasked the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police to speedily identify the assailants.

