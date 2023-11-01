Reps seek justice for slain female Corps member

The Green Chamber said Miss Silas hailed from Tabat in Langtang North Federal Constituency of Plateau State. “The tragic incident is one of numerous murders of innocent girls and women nationwide with perpetrators often unaccounted for or not brought to justice.

“The prompt justice in this case would deter potential perpetrators, thereby ensuring a safer environment for Nigerian children and residents. Addressing reporters after plenary, Lar hailed the House for its swift response to the plight of her constituent.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Reps seek justice for slain NYSC member, Chalya SilasThe House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, to ensure the speedy delivery of justice for Miss Chalya Silas, a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member that was murdered in Kaduna state. The call was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep.

