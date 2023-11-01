Reps reject motion for conduct of census, to probe expenditure by NPC

The 2023 census was billed to take place across the country between 3 and 5 May but former President Muhammadu Buhari postponed the exercise indefinitely. He noted that the census provides accurate population data that is crucial for planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, and government programme implementation.

“Data collected in the 2006 population census is far from reality in 2023 and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning,” he said.

“If the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information,” he said.

He argued that many people displaced in the North-west, North-east and other parts of the country due to insecurity would be left out of the headcount. The lawmaker said Mr Jaha did not take time to look at the prayers of the motion appropriately, adding that the concerns he raised were in existence when the money was previously appropriated for the conduct of the census.

“Some few kilometres away from some state capital nobody will have the courage to start conducting census of people,” he said. The former Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) said while the census will lead to “good planning for development”, the insecurity in the country has to be addressed first.

