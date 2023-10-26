Reps Query N7trn, Other Intervention, In Power Sector, Plan Investigation

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled: “Need to Investigate Financial Interventions in the Power Sector Amounting to Trillions of Naira,” moved by Hon. Ademorin Kuye from Lagos State at plenary on Wednesday.

In his presentation, Kuye noted that the Federal Government in 2013 unbundled the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), and sold 18 utility firms to private investors resulting in six generation companies (GenCos) and eleven distribution companies (DisCos).

He also noted that the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector was necessary due to the failure of the defunct PHCN to attract investments, but the industry did not meet Nigerians’ expectations.The lawmaker observed that the federal government has spent over N7 trillion on direct interventions in the power sector, despite privatising the industry since November 2013. headtopics.com

Kuye said, if not for the interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of over N1.3 trillion, Nigerian power would have collapsed due to liquidity, poor performance, suppressed tariffs and lack of infrastructure at the transmission and distribution ends, weak regulations and oversight.

Kuye expressed concern that revenue generation and collection have been the major challenge of the power sector in that the DisCos laments over revenue shortfalls attributed to low electricity tariff or that electricity revenue may be accruing to the wrong accounts. headtopics.com

“Concerned that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s performance as an industry regulator is questioned for its ability to move the industry forward and eliminate illiquidity. “Disturbed that the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry faces threat due to the poor performance and transparency of DISCOs and the NERC’s ability to sanction erring stakeholders

