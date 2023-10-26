Reps probe police over loss of firearms by personnel

The House on Thursday mandated the Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs and Public Accounts, to investigate the persistent firearm loss, the failure of the police force to comply with the Financial Regulations Act, and recommend appropriate punitive measures. This resolution was reached following a motion moved by Idris Salman, a lawmaker from Kogi State.

In the motion he presented, Mr Salman said there has been an increase in the rate of loss of firearms, and according to him, most of the losses have gone unreported. He explained that the 2019 Auditor General’s report showed that 178,459 pieces of firearms have gone missing from the armoury.

