Reps panel asks police to prosecute health workers rejecting gunshot victims

The house of representatives has asked the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to prosecute medical officials who reject gunshot victims.the compulsory treatment of gunshot victims without a police report.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Abubakar Yalleman, chairman of the house committee on police affairs, and Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the green chamber, the lawmakers commended the IGP for issuing the order.“offers relief that value is placed on the life of every citizen, and restores confidence in our hospitals”.The lawmakers urged the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to follow through with compliance with the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshot Act 2017.

"The House of Representatives welcomes the recent publicised signal from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police to various formations and commands of the Nigeria Police Force, on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017," the statement reads.

“The internal memo dated October 25, 2023 directed the Officers to comply with the law and enforce its provision without hesitation.“Worthy of note in the memo signed by the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer, CSP Olatunji Disu, is the directive to the various police formations and commands to ‘make the law a subject of lecture’ in order to cure the ignorance in many hospitals about the position of the law, which unfortunately has led to the loss of many lives.

"It is to be noted that issues around compliance with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act recently became a subject of public discourse following the death of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a brilliant Nigerian who was a victim of a one-chance robbery in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

