Reps defend constitution of 134 standing committees amid criticisms

The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country.

These 134 committees set up by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, in June, had been tasked with managing the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives. Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has defended the House’s actions while speaking with the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja.

Mr Rotimi addressed concerns about potential duplication of functions among these committees, noting that the 10th Assembly’s approach was different from previous ones.There are 89 standing committees in the Seventh House.Some Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu’s vow to reduce the cost of governance, especially in the light of rising fuel prices and the associated economic challenges. headtopics.com

Mr Rotimi, who serves as the House’s spokesperson, emphasised that the speaker’s decision to form 134 standing committees was a well-considered one. He pledged to continue the House’s weekly press briefings with parliamentary reporters, emphasising the importance of transparency in the leadership of the 10th assembly.

Furthermore, Rotimi highlighted that the house had processed bills and motions, with over 300 motions considered and around 1,800 bills at various stages of progress. Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

