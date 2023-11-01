Reps Consider Bill To Stop Perpetual Occupation Of Public Office In Acting Capacity

Leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill on Wednesday, Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere noted that the Interpretation Act, 2004 was enacted to provide for the construction and interpretation of Acts of the National Assembly and certain other instruments.

He said the Bill seeks to provide for the amendment of sections 11 and 18 of the Principal Act, to provide for limitations and conditions for the appointment and assumption of office in an acting capacity on one hand and on the other hand to incorporate the meaning of certain words into the extant Act.

The lawmaker, who represents Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, recalled that the power to appoint a person in acting capacity has been, at best, described as abused in the recent past.According to him, there have been numerous situations where persons not ordinarily qualified to hold certain offices were appointed to hold such offices in acting capacity.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Colleagues, whereas various enactments provide for clear limitations and conditions upon which an appointee may be reappointed or such limitations and conditions upon which a suspended appointee may be reinstated, there are no limitations and conditions provided for the appointment of persons in acting capacity. Capacities and more disheartening is that such appointments were held by such unqualified persons for a very long period of time.

“The very essence of this Bill is to provide for limitations and conditions for appointment of a person into any office in acting capacity. The Bill aims at providing such condition that for a person to be appointed into an office in acting capacity, that person ordinarily should be qualified to hold such office in substantive capacity.

