Reps committee: National security shouldn't be pursued at the expense of human rights

The lawmaker harped on the need to deploy technology in tackling the “unique” challenges facing the country’s national security and intelligence. “While the preservation of our physical security remains paramount, we must broaden our understanding of national security to encompass the multifaceted dimensions that impact our citizens’ lives.

“In this new era, we must also embrace the power of technology as a force for good. Technological advancements have revolutionized our world, but they have also introduced new vulnerabilities and threats.“We must harness these innovations to strengthen our intelligence capabilities, enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure, and promote responsible data governance.

The legislator said international collaboration against insecurity is required as no nation can “stand alone against global threats”.

