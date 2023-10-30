Reps Back Police On Compulsory Gunshot Treatment

The internal memo dated October 25, 2023 directed the officers to comply with the law and enforce its provision without hesitation.

The memo signed by the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer, CSP Olatunji Disu, is the directive to the various police formations and commands to “make the law a subject of lecture” in order to cure the ignorance in many hospitals about the position of the law, which unfortunately has led to the loss of many lives.

The House lauded this directive in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman and spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi in Abuja, yesterday. They said issues around compliance with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act recently became a subject of public discourse following the death of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a brilliant Nigerian who was victim of a one-chance robbery in Abuja on September 26. headtopics.com

According to the lawmakers, petition was laid before the House in respect of this incident during plenary on October 10, by Hon. Chris Nkwonta from Abia State and the matter is now before the House Committee on Public Petitions.

“The House therefore views this development from the Nigeria Police Force as timely and commendable considering rising complaints by Nigerians about hospitals that decline prompt treatment of victims of gunshot incidents, robberies, and even vehicular accidents who do not present police reports. headtopics.com

“The IG’s action offers relief that value is placed on the life of every citizen, and restores confidence in our hospitals,” the statement reads.

