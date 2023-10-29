Reps Ad-hoc committee briefs Gov Otti on security findings in parts of Abia

The House of Reps Committee which was led by Obi Aguocha, a member representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency, made the commendation during its visit to Governor Otti, to brief him on the Committee's findings. Some of the Committee members, who spoke during the visit, recalled their encounter with those they interacted with during a town hall meeting, held in the course of the Committee's assignment.

We believe that anybody who is a Nigerian should be protected. “Development can never happen when there is insecurity. We want to develop our place and the best thing to do is to ensure that our people are secured,' Otti said. He reiterated his earlier pledge during his meeting with the Northern community, that his government would support the vulnerable people among them, who may not have the means to rent houses outside the market.

