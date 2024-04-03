Reports on Planned Hike in Electricity Tariff and Diesel Supply by Dangote Refinery Dominate Nigerian Newspapers

Reports on the planned hike in electricity tariff, and supply of diesel to marketers by Dangote refinery, dominate the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers. The Punch reports that the pump price of diesel has dropped from about N1,700/litre to around N1,350/litre in some locations across the country following the sale of the commodity by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The newspaper says the federal government and the International Criminal Police Organisation have commenced the process of extraditing Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance regional manager for Africa, who escaped from detention in Nigeria. The Guardian reports that President Bola Tinubu may soon direct the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to implement 2024 multi-year tariff order, which could raise the current tariffs by close to 200 percent

