Reports on Governorship Elections, Forex, and Cooking Gas Issues

Reports on the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states; and issues around forex and cooking gas, permeate the front pages of the dailies. The Punch reports that Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, has ordered the distribution of 220 operational vehicles for election security management in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. The newspaper says scarcity of cooking gas has hit Lagos and some other states in the country.
The Nation reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must take strategic steps to reduce inflation. The newspaper says the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused Hope Uzodinma, Imo governor, of sending thugs to attack the home of Joe Ajaero, the union’s president. Daily Trust reports that the new borrowing plans of the federal government will push the country’s total debt level to N89.2 trillion before the end of the year. Daily Independent reports that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to settle the backlog of foreign exchange the country was owing banks, airlines and companies, is setting the naira on a path of recovery. The newspaper says natives of the federal capital territory (FCT) have threatened to sue the federal government and the capital’s authorities over alleged violation of federal character principles in appointments of residents
Nigeria Headlines
