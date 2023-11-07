Reports on Governorship Elections and Peter Obi's Comments Dominate Nigerian Newspapers

Reports on Saturday’s governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states and the comments of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), dominate the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers. The Punch reports that the military and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have warned hoodlums who may be planning to snatch ballot boxes during Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

The newspaper says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to prosecute 197 electoral offenders months after the 2023 general elections. The Nation reports the federal government as saying that there is no cause for panic following the travel advisory by the United States. The newspaper reports that the presidency has criticised Obi over his comments on the verdict of the supreme court on the 2023 presidential election. THISDAY reports that Obi said the affirmation of Tinubu’s victory by the supreme court is the beginning of his quest for a better Nigeria. The newspaper says the court has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release or produce Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in court. The Guardian reports that insecurity and loss of confidence in the electoral process may force about 70 percent of eligible voters not to vote in Saturday’s governorship election

